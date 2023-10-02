Farmers, workers to mark black day on Tuesday to seek Ajay Mishra Teni's dismissal over Lakhimpur Kheri killings

The farmers and workers unions and organisations are demanding the dismissal and prosecution of Teni, who they accuse as the conspirator for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The Minister and his son Ashish Mishra Teni were the masterminds of the massacre and four farmers Nakshatra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Lavpreet Singh and Daljeet Singh and one journalist Raman Kashyap were killed in this attack. It was part of the design by the BJP to suppress the united farmers' struggle against the three pro-corporate Farm Acts aimed at corporatisation of agriculture," a statement said.

It said the united farmers' struggle had succeeded to force the Prime Minister to tender an apology and repeal the three Farm Acts in the Parliament. It said 735 farmers died during this historic agitation.

"During the last two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not ask Ajay Mishra Teni to resign or dismiss him from the cabinet. The Prime Minister is protecting the chief conspirator behind the murder of farmers though his name was registered in the FIR. Only after the Supreme Court intervened in the matter and directed to arrest the culprits, the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government arrested Ashish Mishra Teni and other accused. The innocent farmers have also been arrested and imprisoned by the state government," the statement said.

"The Modi government has been authoritarian in nature and brought the notorious Essential Defence Services Act criminalising the strikes not only by the defence sector but all related services and even those who support strike. BJP and the right-wing state governments are highly undemocratic, unleashing repression and terror and evoking draconian laws including UAPA against the workers, farmers and other sections of the people who are raising their voice for their rights and entitlements and against anti people policies," it added.