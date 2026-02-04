<p>Mysuru: Marking a strategic shift from tradition to professional ambition, the temple town of Nanjangud will host a massive state-level wrestling championship from February 6 to 8, featuring international-style mat wrestling, instead of the traditional mud wrestling.</p><p>Organised by the Karnataka Wrestling Association and Mysuru District Wrestling Association at the Junior College Grounds, in Nanjangud, the event will see over 1,000 wrestlers from 32 districts competing for the top honours in the Under-15, Under-17, and senior categories.</p>.Pramodadevi Wadiyar joins protests against construction on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.<p><strong>Path to nationals</strong></p><p>International wrestling coach K Vinod Kumar announced that the tournament will serve as a definitive selection trial for the 2026 National Championship. "Winners will directly qualify for the nationals. We are prioritising point-based mat wrestling to ensure that our youth are competitive on the global stage, unlike traditional mud wrestling, which offers limited career progression," Vinod Kumar said.</p><p><strong>Strict compliance</strong></p><p>In line with the national standards, the organisers have mandated that all participants must produce WFI license books, Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, to ensure strict age compliance. Winners will be awarded titles including 'Karnataka Kesari' and 'Nanjangud Bala Kesari,’ besides cash prizes and maces.</p>