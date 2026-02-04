<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard </a>was sighted in the wee hours of Monday, February 2 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru's </a>JP Nagar. CCTV visuals of the animal taking a stroll on a deserted city street, reportedly in Anjanapura area, 7th Block in JP Nagar 9th Phase, went viral on social media and caused panic among residents. </p>.<p>Forest officials speculated that the wild cat would have escaped the Roerich and Devikarani Estate near Thathaguni.</p><p>Acknowledging the recent incident of leopard's entry into residential area, forest officials told <em><a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/leopard-sighting-sparks-panic-among-bengaluru-residents/articleshow/127893201.cms">TOI</a></em><a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/leopard-sighting-sparks-panic-among-bengaluru-residents/articleshow/127893201.cms"> </a>that several leopards live in and around the Roerich Devikarani Estate and occasionally cross NICE Road into Anjanapura neighbourhoods, but none have harmed people so far, usually preying on stray animals before returning to the estate.</p>