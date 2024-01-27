Film industry often held responsible for 'changing morals' of country: Amitabh Bachchan

"I asked him every evening, 'You have watched the film, don't you get bored? What do you find in Hindi cinema?' He said, 'I'd get to see poetic justice in three hours. You and I will not get to see poetic justice in a lifetime.' And that is the learning that cinema gives to all."

Bachchan also lauded Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but said it is incorrect to say that South cinema is doing better than Hindi film industry.