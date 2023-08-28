Filmmaker Vijay Anand’s wife Sushma Anand passes away after cardiac arrest

'She was a bit unwell due to old age but had no health issues as such. She was supposed to have her lunch and was going to sit on the chair when she fell down. Her house help and son Vaibhav came running and they tried to talk to her, but she didn’t respond. They immediately rushed her to Holy Family hospital. The doctors declared her dead and said she died of cardiac arrest,” Kukko Shivpuri, manager of Ketnav Studio, told PTI.