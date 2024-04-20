Finance Ministry lied, SBI illegally tracked electoral bonds: Anjali Bhardwaj

Bengaluru: Anjali Bhardwaj, National Coordinator, National Campaign for People's Right to Information said the State Bank of India continues to work in a shroud of secrecy and has refused key information on tracking of electoral bonds.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Anjali noted that the government had reassured the anonymity to political donors after concerns over tracking of donations made to opposition parties. In 2018, after a journalist revealed that the electoral bond paper contains an alphanumeric code that can only be read under ultraviolet light. This would allow the SBI – thereby the ruling government – to track the donors and recipients. Compromising the anonymity assured by the Electoral Bond means the government knew the donors of the opposition parties.