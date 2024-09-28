FIR against FM Sitharaman over electoral bond complaint alleging 'criminal conspiracy and extortion'

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other BJP leaders for the alleged 'irregularities' concerning the electoral bonds.

A top police source confirmed to DH that the FIR was filed on Saturday late in the afternoon at the Thilaknagar police station in the southeastern division of the Bengaluru police. The police initiated the action after they received the court order, the source said.

A special court for cases involving elected representatives on Friday had directed the jurisdictional police to initiate an investigation. Police have invoked Sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), senior officers confirmed.

The FIR followed a private complaint by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) alleging criminal conspiracy and extortion compelling entities and individuals to buy electoral bonds in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The FIR named Sitharaman, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), office bearers of the BJP and others at the Centre, BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra and senior leader Naleen Kumar Kateel, who was earlier the state BJP chief and MP from Dakshina Kannada, and office bearers at the state level and others.

While Iyer’s complaint before the court had BJP National President JP Nadda’s name, the FIR doesn't mention it.