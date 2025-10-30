Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

FIR filed after Rohit Pawar shows creation of fake Aadhaar card in Trump’s name

By creating bogus Aadhaar cards through a bogus website, an attempt was made to mislead and create discord and enmity between two groups in society.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 04:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 04:01 IST
India NewsDonald TrumpFIRAadhar CardRohit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us