FM to meet heads of PSBs on Sat; review progress of implementation of govt schemes

It has declined from Rs 8,35,051 crore (GNPA ratio of 7.33 per cent) as on March 31, 2021, to Rs 7,42,397 crore (GNPA ratio of 5.82 per cent) as on March 31, 2022 and further to Rs 5,71,544 crore (GNPA ratio of 3.87 per cent) as on March 31, 2023.