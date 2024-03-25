Four booked for indecent Holi programme in Mathura

Mathura: Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme here under Vrindavan Police Station area, officials on Sunday said.

Police took cognisance of a purported video of the programme held on March 21, they said.

The programme was organised by a real estate group, they said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 and 294 in Vrindavan Police Station, said Arvind Kumar, Superintendent of Police (city).