JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Four booked for indecent Holi programme in Mathura

Police took cognisance of a purported video of the programme held on March 21.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 02:03 IST

Follow Us

Mathura: Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme here under Vrindavan Police Station area, officials on Sunday said.

Police took cognisance of a purported video of the programme held on March 21, they said.

The programme was organised by a real estate group, they said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 and 294 in Vrindavan Police Station, said Arvind Kumar, Superintendent of Police (city).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 March 2024, 02:03 IST)
India NewsHoli

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT