From Rs 88 crore to Rs 10,000+ crore: Congress' Ajay Maken says BJP’s cash surge skews electoral field

He says that in the last 20 years, since 2004, the BJP's bank balance increased from Rs 87.96 crore to Rs 10,107.2 crore, while that of Congress increased from Rs 38.48 crore to Rs 133.97 crore