Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From Dal Lake to Kartavya Path: Kayaker Mohsin Ali and his coach Bilquis Mir's tale of resilience

The Bilquis Mir effect- His father, despite being caught up with odd jobs to sustain the family, had a stellar role in supporting Mohsin's sporting ambitions.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsKartavya PathDal Lake

Follow us on :

Follow Us