Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

12 sailors rescued from sinking Bangladeshi vessel in West Bengal river

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the cargo vessel hit a submerged sandbar while en route to the neighbouring country.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 11:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsWorld newsWest BengalBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us