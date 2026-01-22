<p>Kolkata: Twelve sailors were rescued from a sinking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladeshi</a> vessel in the Muri Ganga river in South 24 Parganas district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The incident occurred on Wednesday after the cargo vessel hit a submerged sandbar while en route to the neighbouring country.</p><p>"The vessel, MV Tamjid from Khulna, was carrying a consignment of fly ash from Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas," a senior police officer said.</p>.Bangladesh says most incidents involving minorities in 2025 were non-communal.<p>"While crossing the Muri Ganga, the ship reportedly hit an underwater sandbar, causing a rupture in its midsection. Water began gushing into the vessel, trapping the crew on board," he said.</p><p>Local fishermen, noticing the vessel in distress, alerted Sagar police station.</p><p>A police team reached the area, and a joint rescue operation was carried out by fishermen and police personnel, the officer said.</p><p>"All 12 sailors were safely evacuated from the vessel. Out of them, 11 are Bangladeshi nationals. None was injured," he said.</p><p>Officials said they are examining whether poor visibility due to fog or a mechanical fault led to the mishap.</p>