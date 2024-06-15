G7 Summit: PM Modi holds separate conversations with US President Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau

Bari (Italy): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a brief conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau against the backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties over the case relating to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

On the margins of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi also had a separate interaction with US President Joe Biden.

The Modi-Biden conversation came nearly seven months after Washington's allegations of an Indian link to a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.