'Gandhi family raped our mothers, sisters on the streets': BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu tears into Congress

Bhagalpur: Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said that if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

Speaking to ANI, Bittu also said, "The Gandhi family under a conspiracy raped our mothers and sisters in the streets."

Bittu, the MoS for railways, made the remark in Bihar's Bhagalpur where he came to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah.

Condemning the statement, the Congress said he was talking "like a senseless man".