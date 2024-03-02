Gautam Gambhir, Jayant Sinha not to contest Lok Sabha polls to focus on ‘cricket’, ‘climate change’

New Delhi: Indicating that the BJP may be benching a number of sitting MPs in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, lawmakers Jayant Sinha and Gautam Gambhir on Saturday announced that they have requested party chief J P Nadda to relieve them of electoral or political duties.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir (42) wanted Nadda to relieve him from “political duties” to focus on the cricket commitments while Sinha (60), a former Minister of State, wanted to be relieved of “electoral duties” to concentrate on combating global climate change.

Their announcements on ‘X’ is seen as an honourable exit dictated by the party, which is planning to field new faces to beat anti-incumbency in the Lok Sabha elections, a strategy it used in previous polls to some degree of success in states.