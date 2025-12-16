<p>Mumbai: Travel trends in 2025 were shaped by a sharp rise in Gen Z bookings, a stronger tilt towards value and affordability, and mobile-first trip planning and bookings, a report said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Gen Z travellers surged 650 per cent in 2025, hopping across multiple destinations and chasing experiences all year long, according to Cleartrip Unpacked 2025 - A recap of 'How India flew, stayed, and searched for chutti' in 2025.</p>.<p>Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok emerged as the top picks for Gen Z's spontaneous decisions for destinations offering strong cultural and social appeal, it added.</p>.Oman, Egypt lead Bengalureans’ overseas travel picks this holiday season.<p>The report is based on data and insights derived from internal booking and search trends observed on the Cleartrip platform.</p>.<p>It further stated that convenience drove growth in UPI payments by 6 per cent and Credit Cards by 8 per cent, while 66 per cent of the overall bookings were made on the phone.</p>.<p>The report revealed that Vietnam emerged as the breakout international destination of 2025, recording a 133 per cent jump in traffic, while in India, traffic to Varanasi and the Andaman Islands grew by 20 per cent.</p>.Air travel jolt: Long-haul bus bookings rise over 15%.<p>According to the report, Uttar Pradesh was the most visited in 2025, with stay searches growing significantly for Prayagraj (3 times) and Bareilly (4 times).</p>.<p>Delhi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> emerged as the top two destinations for solo travellers this year, reflecting a growing preference for quick, independent getaways in big, well-connected cities, the report said.</p>.<p>Similarly, Goa, Pondicherry, and Darjeeling were the most preferred destinations as 'Workation' spots, it added. </p>