IndiGo crisis | DGCA officials start monitoring operations, refunds at airline headquarters

On Wednesday, the DGCA decided to deploy two members from an oversight panel at IndiGo's Gurgaon headquarters to monitor cancellation status, crew deployment, unplanned leave, and routes hit by staff shortages.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 13:04 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 13:04 IST
India NewsgurugramIndiGo AirlinesDGCA

