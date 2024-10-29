Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Action to be taken against two officials for helping job racket accused: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Police will summon both these officials and action will be initiated against them. We have a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. People must not fall prey to such job rackets,' Sawant said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 20:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 20:19 IST
India NewsPramod SawantGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us