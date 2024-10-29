Action to be taken against two officials for helping job racket accused: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

<p>Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said action would be initiated against two officials in connection with a job racket operated by a woman.</p>.<p>Puja Naik was held last week for allegedly duping people after promising them government jobs.</p>.Prime accused in Assam trading scam arrested from Goa.<p>Speaking at a function organised to observe Vigilance Week, the CM said, "The woman had come to my private residence seeking a personal conversation. I soon realised she was trying to convince me to give the person accompanying her a government job. I immediately asked that she be handed over to Bicholim police and a case be registered." The CM said the woman was arrested by Ponda police as well and has claimed two government officials were helping her in this racket.</p>.<p>"Police will summon both these officials and action will be initiated against them. We have a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. People must not fall prey to such job rackets," Sawant said. </p>