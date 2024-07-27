Centre's scheme for use of drones in farming finds only one taker in Goa: Assembly told

In a written reply tabled in the House on Friday, state Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik told independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco that till now only Don Bosco Loutolim Society, Loutolim in Salcete taluka was using a drone for farming, which it purchased by availing subsidy from the agriculture department.