Goa CM condemns use of 'deplorable' language by Opposition leader against MGP MLA

CM Sawant in a post on X said, "The use of highly deplorable language by the opposition leader in Goa against NDA MLA Shri Jit Arolkar exposes the hollow agenda of the opposition on democracy and the constitution. It's worth noting that the INDI alliance is led by Congress, which gave India its darkest moment in democracy: the Emergency."

"Those who tomtom about saving democracy and attempt to misguide people by creating a fake narrative of the constitution being in danger actually have no respect for any democratic values," the BJP leader said.