Goa farmer discovers ancient copper coins from Portuguese rule era

A pot of coins buried underneath the ground might sound like the plot of a treasure hunt movie, but for a North Goa farmer, it is reality.

Vishnu Shridhar Joshi, a farmer in Nanoda Bamber village in North Goa found a pot buried in the soil which was full of ancient coins, The Indian Express reported.

While Joshi was clearing weeds at his cashew farm, he found the pot and to his surprise, there were a total of 832 coins, which are believed to be from the 16th or 17th century, when Goa was under Portuguese rule.

Joshi later handed over the coins to state Minister of Archaeology, Subhash Phal Dessai and his team, who will conduct a study to know more about the coins and Goa's history.