Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengalurean recreates iconic locations with 3D prints

Jha’s first miniature was a replica of the original Mavalli Tiffin Rooms near Lalbagh. He posted it on his Instagram page @shrinkray.studio in September and received an overwhelming response.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 06:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 06:06 IST
Bengaluru newsTrendingMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us