Goa minister refutes allegations of misappropriation of funds; Opposition demands CM's resignation

Panaji: Goa Minister Govind Gaude on Saturday refuted Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's allegations that he had misappropriated Rs 26.85 lakh distributed to clubs and organisations by the state art and culture department and claimed that the money was disbursed after following due process.

Tawadkar had on Friday accused the art and culture minister of misappropriating funds of Rs 26.85 lakh by distributing the money to clubs and organisations under a scheme of his department for conducting cultural programmes, which were never held.

Talking to PTI, Gaude refuted the allegations and said that cultural events were held and if any money was paid, it would be recovered.

The minister said financial assistance is released to groups and organisations only after fulfilling formalities, and if any organisation fails to utilise the funds within that financial year, the sum is recovered with interest.

Due process is followed while disbursing funds, and they are provided to groups irrespective of their political affiliations.

"We don't consider which MLA the group is supporting. We release funds to encourage local talent and artists," Gaude said, adding that women have used the financial scheme to conduct programmes, especially in rural Goa.