Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand; partner Gupta in 7-day police custody

According to officials, their deportation has been initiated, and the two would be brought to India after completion of exit formalities in Thailand.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 09:35 IST
India NewsGoaFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us