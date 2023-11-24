Goa poised to become nurturing ground for startup creativity: Minister

Panaji: The Goa government will introduce a number of initiatives to provide support to startups as the state is poised to become a nurturing ground for startup creativity, a minister has said.

Addressing the closing ceremony of three-day-long Tech Media Startup 2023 event on Thursday, Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte also said the government's aim is to position the state as a premier startup destination in Asia.

"Goa, with its vibrant spirit, is poised to become a nurturing ground for startup creativity. In the coming months, we will introduce a spectrum of initiatives to further catalyse business growth and provide startups with the support they need," he said.