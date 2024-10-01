Home
Lawyer arrested for molesting two women colleagues in Goa court

The police on Monday arrested advocate Pritesh Prabhu based on separate complaints lodged by the women at Fatorda police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 12:55 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 12:55 IST
