Protest against job 'scam': Congress leaders detained in Goa

<p>Panaji: Several Congress leaders were detained in Panaji on Saturday by police following the party's protest against a job "scam".</p>.<p>Those detained after party workers blocked the road near Azad Maidan included Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes.</p>.<p>The protestors wanted to walk to Altinho, a locality in the city which houses the official residence of CM Dr Pramod Sawant.</p>.<p>"The state government must resign over this jobs for cash scam. The CM is helming the scam. We are seeking a judicial inquiry. People close to the BJP are being held in the scam," Patkar claimed.</p>.Action to be taken against two officials for helping job racket accused: Goa CM Pramod Sawant.<p>More than 40 FIRs have been filed in different parts of the state by people alleging cheating in the name of offering government jobs, as per police.</p>.<p>More than 20 people have been detained in this connection, police said.</p>.<p>MP Fernandes alleged the cash for jobs scam has been going on for a long time under the BJP government. </p>