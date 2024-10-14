Two shack workers held for assaulting three veterinarians at Goa beach

<p>Panaji: Police have arrested two persons working in a shack for allegedly assaulting three veterinary doctors, including a woman, while they were taking a stroll on a beach in Goa, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on October 11 at Candolim beach in North Goa district, he said.</p>.<p>Two beach shack workers, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on Sunday on charges of assaulting the three local doctors, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>However, after the arrest, a woman shack owner claimed the doctors themselves triggered a fight with the workers, who were busy erecting the beach shack.</p>.Two booked for parading minors on suspicion of theft in MP's Chhatarpur.<p>She has also released a purported video showing a woman sitting on the floor and using abusive words.</p>.<p>As per the police complaint filed by the woman doctor, at around midnight on Friday, the shack owner and her staff allegedly abused her and assaulted her two male friends with a bamboo stick.</p>.<p>The two men suffered injuries on their head and back and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The accused also allegedly pushed the woman complainant and misbehaved with her, it said.</p>.<p>The ruckus started when one of the workers passed a derogatory remark against the woman doctor, the complaint claimed.</p>.<p>When the three doctors were walking to their car, seven-eight persons arrived there and allegedly attacked them, it added.</p>