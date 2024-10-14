Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Two shack workers held for assaulting three veterinarians at Goa beach

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on October 11 at Candolim beach in North Goa district.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 07:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 07:59 IST
India NewsCrimeGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us