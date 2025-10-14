<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday said the launch of the Google AI Hub at Visakhapatnam will be a powerful force in democractising technology.</p><p>"Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on X.</p><p>Modi said the multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure aligns with the government's vision to build a Viksit Bharat.</p>.Google pledges $15 billion investment in India, to open first AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.<p>"It will be a powerful force in democratising technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India's place as a global technology leader," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>Modi was responding to a post by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who shared the company's plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam.</p><p>Pichai said the Visakhapatnam hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure.</p><p>Google will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting up the AI hub in partnership with the Adani Group.</p>