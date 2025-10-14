Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Google AI Hub at Vizag will boost digital economy: PM Modi

Modi said the multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure aligns with the government's vision to build a Viksit Bharat.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsGoogleNarendra ModiArtificial IntelligenceVisakhapatnam

Follow us on :

Follow Us