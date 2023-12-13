Meme rewind 2023: The memes that left India in splits and what they mean

In 2023, social media was a blast with lots of memes that one shared with friends. Instagram reels carried its trends. Memes became one's go-to language for laughs to balance out busy lives.
From 'Bhupendra Jogi' to 'just looking like a wow', one has almost come to the end of 2023. Google's Year in Search report has mapped out the meme journey, revealing the top 10 memes in India and showing how they became a big part of our year.
Bhupendri Jogi
The most trending meme of this year, according to Google, is the 'Bhupendra Jogi' meme. The person named Bhupendra Jogi caught the attention of netizens for a candid interview he had with a journalist during elections in Madhya Pradesh. The video is said to be from 2018 but it made rounds in the meme world this year. In the video, the journalist asks his name to which he replies 'Bhupendra Jogi', then Jogi claims that the roads in his state are better than those in the United States, to which the journalist asks, "US me kaha kaha gaye hai aap? Naam bataiye" (Where have you been in the US? Name the places), to which he says 'Bhupendra Jogi'. Netizens called him a relatable character and loved his innocent personality.
Just looking like a wow!
Next up is the meme that went viral after a lot of social media users used the audio clip to create reels. The viral phrase "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!" was used by a woman who sells dresses in the original video and describes them in a very creative way.
Several celebrities and influencers, including Deepika Padukone, hopped on to this trend and posted their videos with the audio. The woman, Jasmine Kaur, even had a special appearance on the 17th season of the reality show Big Boss.
Moye Moye
The "moye moye" meme is a relatively new meme that is on everyone's Instagram "for you page''. The goal of this meme is to satirically maintain a depressing and disappointed emotion till the very end. The phrase ‘moye moye’ originally came from a Serbian song, ‘Dzanum’ and translates to ‘my nightmares’. The original lyrics being 'moye more', Indian audience have added their own version to it and made it 'moye moye'.
Aayein
A sixth class kid named Aditya Kumar from Bihar went viral for his response to a question asked by a reporter. The reported asked what his favourite subject is, and he replied with "aayein?". This expression of confusion was widely used on the internet.
Aukat dikha di
The “Aukat dikha di” meme became a popular phrase, used in the situations of dissappointment when somebody showed their true self.
Ohio meme
The Ohio meme which portrays the state as a place where strange things happen, has its origins in a 2016 Tumblr post.
The Boys
Fans of The Boys created reels and memes that featured a group of boys in various situations. The boys meme is used to show a group of friends who are up to no good.
The Elvish Bhai
This meme comes from a fan of Elvish Yadav, who is a YouTuber and a winner of the second season of Big Boss OTT. In the viral video, the fan could be seen saying, "Arrey Elvish bhai key aagey koi bol sakta hai kya", making this statement create a significant buzz on various social media platforms.
The Waffle House New Host
‘The Waffle House Has Found Its New Host’ meme, was an attempt introduced by YouTuber Jonny RaZer, who playfully shared it across social media which is supposed to be just a playful phrase. This meme is part of a social media prank campaign.
The Smurf Cat
This meme is a cat that looks like a blue Smurf with a mushroom hat. the cat walks with a snail on its back, and the meme has Alan Walker's - 'We live we love we lie' as the background music.