Government exempts parboiled rice, husked brown rice from export duty

<p>New Delhi: The government has exempted parboiled rice and husked (brown) rice from export duty.</p>.<p>Export duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to 'nil' on parboiled rice, husked (brown) rice and rice in the husk (paddy or rough), said a late night notification issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The duty cuts are effective from October 22.</p>.<p>Sources said Election Commission's clearance has been obtained on this duty cut, subject to the condition that no political mileage is derived out of the same.</p>.<p>Jharkhand and Maharashtra are going to polls next month.</p>.<p>Last month, the government had exempted non-basmati white rice from export duty.</p>.<p>It had also reduced the levy on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10 per cent, from 20 per cent earlier.</p>.<p>Separately, the minimum export price for basmati rice was scrapped to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income. </p>