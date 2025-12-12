<p>New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of copra for the 2026 season. </p><p>The MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs.12,027/- per quintal and for ball copra at Rs.12,500/- per quintal for 2026 season.</p><p>The MSP for 2026 season is an increase of Rs.445/- per quintal for milling copra and Rs.400/- per quintal for ball copra over the previous season, a statement said. </p><p>The Government also pointed out that it has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs.5,250 per quintal and Rs.5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to Rs.12,027 per quintal and Rs.12,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2026, registering a growth of 129 percent and 127 percent, respectively, a statement said. </p><p>The MSP has been fixed for the 'fair and average quality' of both milling and ball copra on the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).</p>.Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi on MSP for toor dal.<p>National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS), the statement added. </p><p>In the Union Budget of 2018-19, the government had announced that MSP for all mandated crops would be fixed at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production to provide remunerative prices to cultivators. </p><p>The copra marketing season in India typically runs from January to April, with major producing states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala contributing significantly during this period.</p>