Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government hikes copra MSP by up to Rs 445 for 2026 season

The MSP has been fixed for the 'fair and average quality' of both milling and ball copra on the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 12:37 IST
India NewsMSPcopra

Follow us on :

Follow Us