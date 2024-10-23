Government lifts curb on non-basmati white rice exports, removes floor price

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday removed the minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne on non-basmati white rice.</p><p>"The requirement of MEP for the export of non-basmati white rice has been lifted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.</p><p>These measures came at a time when the country has ample stock of rice at government godowns and retail prices are also under control.</p>.Government exempts parboiled rice, husked brown rice from export duty.<p>The government had imposed a ban on non-basmati rice exports on July 20, 2023.</p><p>On September 28, the government withdrew the blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed the floor price.</p><p>The country exported non-basmati white rice worth $201 million during April-August this fiscal. It was $852.52 million in 2023-24.</p><p>This variety of rice is widely consumed in India and it also has demand in global markets, particularly in nations which have a large Indian diaspora.</p>