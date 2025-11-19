<p>New Delhi: In a major step to address raw material accessibility and foster growth in the textile industry, the Central Government has rescinded the Quality Control Order (QCO) requirement for Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) with immediate effect. </p><p>The government took this decision following consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and key industry stakeholders. </p><p>"This decision directly responds to persistent industry concerns about supply constraints and higher costs, and demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving ease of business for textile manufacturers, exporters, and MSMEs, " the statement said. </p>.FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting with industry stakeholders on next Budget.<p>This policy move comes at a crucial time as India’s textile sector pursues the ambitious Vision 2030—aiming to boost domestic consumption and meet the target of $100 billion in exports while growing the total textiles and apparel market to $350 billion. Removal of the QCO on VSF is expected to ensure seamless access to quality raw material, enhance global competitiveness, and drive industry-led growth to support these national objectives.</p><p>The Ministry will continue to engage with stakeholders, prioritizing evidence-based policies to sustain momentum for domestic manufacturing, exports, and job creation—paving the way for India’s emergence as a leading global textile hub, the statement added. </p>