Govt abolishes wireless operating licence, launches regulatory sandbox to ease trial permit

New Delhi: The government has abolished wireless operating licence and launched a regulatory sandbox for quick and online approval of product testing, Union Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

While speaking at the curtain raiser of the telecom sector event India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, the minister said that the wireless operating licence was abolished a few months back but it is being formalised now.

"There was a wireless operating licence…. For operating wireless devices they had to take wireless operating licences. That has been done away with. It was done away for a few months and we are formalising it today," Vaishnaw said.