ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Centre approves CoalSETU window for auction of coal to boost industrial use,export

Linkage holders can now export up to 50 per cent of their quantity and flexibly utilise the fuel among group companies as needed, the statement said.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsauctionCoalindustry

