Govt approves Rs 10k crore scheme to promote industrialisation in North East

New Delhi: The government on Thursday approved a Rs 10,037-crore new industrial development scheme, UNNATI, for northeast states.

The Union Cabinet in a meeting approved the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024, here, an official release said .

The central sector scheme has been announced for the development of industries and employment generation in the states of North East Region.

The scheme's main objective is to generate gainful employment, which will lead to the area's overall socio-economic development.