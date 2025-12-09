<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> said on Tuesday informed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> that the government is working on a war footing to control pests and diseases affecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coconut">coconut</a> plantations in southern India and is taking steps to expand the clean plant programme,</p><p>"Of late, pests and diseases like rhinoceros beetle, red palm weevils, root wilt and ganoderma have been affecting coconut crops and have become a challenge," Chouhan said.</p><p>He said the Coconut Development Board is working to produce good, clean coconut plants in its nursery, but the number is not sufficient.</p><p>"We are trying to do this clean coconut plant programme for coconut on a larger scale," Chouhan said.</p>.Coconut feni: Consumers beginning to rediscover historic charm of this classic spirit!.<p>Globally, India ranks first in coconut production and Pollachi in Coimbatore is a major producer with coconut plantations spanning 1.2 lakh hectares, the minister said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>"We have proposed we will set up a coconut cluster in Pollachi, (and the) work is going on," Chouhan said.</p><p>Climate change has emerged as a big crisis for the farm sector with rising temperatures and higher rainfall, he said.</p><p>"We are taking steps to help farmers deal with climate change. We are coming out with newer varieties of seeds which are climate resilient," he said.</p>.Amidst soaring prices, a village in Kerala sees spike in coconut theft .<p>Underlining that the excessive use of chemical fertilizers affects soil health, Chouhan said the government is sensitising 1 crore farmers to take up natural farming.</p><p>"More than 15 lakh farmers are doing natural farming. We are also encouraging organic farming," he said.</p>