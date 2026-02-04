<p>Bengaluru: A man has been booked for allegedly creating a public nuisance after a video surfaced on social media showing him naked on a busy city road, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on February 2 outside the premises of a private club on Lavelle Road here, they said.</p>.Bengaluru: Part of Hosur Road caves in near Attibele.<p>According to police, the man arrived at the club and argued with security personnel, claiming his father was a member and demanding entry.</p>.<p>When he was denied access, he allegedly stripped naked and created a scene outside the premises, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>In a video widely circulated online, the man can be seen obstructing a red car by clinging to its bonnet. He later falls onto the street as the driver manoeuvres the vehicle to move ahead.</p>.<p>Police officials said it is yet to be verified whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or had any mental health issues.</p>.<p>"In connection with the incident, we have registered two FIRs—one against the man for creating a public nuisance, and one against the car driver," the officer added.</p>