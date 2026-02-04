<p>Chennai: Releasing its second set of poll promises, the AIADMK on Wednesday (February 4) promised enhancing the social security pension to Rs 2,000, complete waiver of education loan availed by students, and three free LPG cylinders every year to eligible ration card holders. </p><p>The party had in January released the first set of promises like increasing the monthly assistance to women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and free travel for men in town buses. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: AIADMK declares five poll promises; Rs 2,000 assistance to all families.<p>AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party does not believe in empty slogans, but in measurable relief, meaningful welfare, and governance that touches the lives of ordinary families. </p><p>The key announcement include increasing the monthly social security pension from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 to senior citizens, destitute widows, unmarried poor women, deserted women, differently-abled persons, and transgender individuals, and complete waiver of educational loans to protect students and relieve families from mounting financial pressure. </p><p> “No elderly person in Tamil Nadu should struggle for survival. No widow or differently-abled individual should be forced to live in indignity. Education must empower, not enslave our youth in debt. Our students deserve opportunity, not lifelong financial anxiety,” the former CM said. </p><p>He said since price rise of essential commodities have crushed “household budgets”, the AIADMK, if voted to power, will provide three free LPG cylinders annually to over 2 crore rice ration card holders. </p><p>Recognising Jallikattu as the proud traditional sport of Tamils, the party said it would provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of bull-tamers who lose their lives during the event, Rs 2 lakh medical assistance for those seriously injured, and Rs 5 lakh government subsidy for authorised Jallikattu events.</p><p>“Jallikattu is not just a sport, it is a Tamil identity. Those who protect our tradition must themselves be protected by the state,” he said. </p><p>With an aim to tap the minority votes, which have been going en masse to the DMK-led alliance since 2019, Palaniswami said his government would provide interest-free loans to women from Muslim, Christian, and other minority communities to promote self-employment.</p><p>“These promises are not election-time theatrics. When AIADMK governed Tamil Nadu, we delivered stability, welfare, and growth together. In 2026, we seek a renewed mandate to restore accountable governance and protect every family in this state,” he added.</p>