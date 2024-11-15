700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians caught in anti-narcotics operation along Gujarat coast
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a statement, saying an operation codenamed 'Sagar Manthan - 4' was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.
Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat. The joint operation carried out by the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police stands…