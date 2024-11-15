Home
700 kg drugs seized, 8 Iranians caught in anti-narcotics operation along Gujarat coast

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a statement, saying an operation codenamed 'Sagar Manthan - 4' was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 08:41 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 08:41 IST
