Ahmedabad car driver stabs MICA MBA student to death after road rage

<p>Ahmedabad: A 23-year-old student of a prominent business school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified driver of a car after an argument over rash driving, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday when two students of the Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) here were returning on a motorcycle to a hostel of their institute after buying a cake at a bakery shop.</p>.<p>On their way back, they had a heated argument with the speeding four-wheeler's driver at the Bopal locality crossroads over his rash driving, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad rural, Om Prakash Jat said.</p>.<p>The car driver trailed the students for about 200 metres before taking out a knife from his vehicle and stabbing one of them, Jat said.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Priyanshu Jain, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries due to internal bleeding, the police officer said.</p>.<p>"The accused has not yet been identified but we are on a lookout for him and will nab him soon," he said.</p>.<p>The victim was a second year MBA student at the institute, a police official said.</p>