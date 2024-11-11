Home
Ahmedabad car driver stabs MICA MBA student to death after road rage

The student was on the way back on a motorcycle after buying cake from a bakery.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:07 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabad

