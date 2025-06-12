Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Air India plane crash | Pilots gave frantic 'Mayday' calls to Ahmedabad ATC before crash

The flight had 242 people, including 10 cabin crew, on board the aircraft. Of the passengers, around 100 were women while around 20 were children, including three infants.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 10:39 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane CrashAhmedabad airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us