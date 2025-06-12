<p>New Delhi: This is not the first time that Ahmedabad has witnessed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/ahmedabad-plane-crash-169-indians-53-british-nationals-among-242-onboard-3582730">gory plane crash</a> -- 37 years ago, a plane of erstwhile Indian Airlines that took off from Mumbai had crashed near the airport in Gujarat capital killing 133 of the 135 passengers and crew on board.</p><p>The Boeing 737-200, registered VT-EAH and around 17 years in service of the airline, had taken off from the Mumbai airport 20 minutes late at 6:05 am apparently due to a passenger's no-show. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight was scheduled to depart at 5:45 am but it took off only at 6:05 am.</p>.Ahmedabad plane crash | Major flight accidents in India .<p>The pilot lost altitude as they approached the airport and at 6:53 am, the plane struck trees and a high-tension electricity transmission pylon, going down on the outskirts of Chiloda Kotarpur village, near Ahmedabad. The crash site was 2.5 km from the approach end of the runway.</p><p>All but two -- 129 passengers and six crew -- on the flight were killed. Only two passengers -- former Gujarat Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor Vinod Tripathi and businessman Ashok Aggarwal. While Tripathi died a natural death, Aggarwal's body was found in a decomposed state in his flat in Ahmedabad in 2020 but police found no foul play in his death.</p><p>In his interactions with the media, Aggarwal had recalled that he, his wife and 11-month-old daughter had gone to Mumbai to shop for the toddler's birthday and were returning when the accident happened. His wife and daughter died in the crash. Aggarwal remained unconscious for 40 days while he also took treatment for memory loss.</p><p>The 1988 crash was one of the biggest plane accidents in the country.</p><p>The 1996 mid-air collision of flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Kazakhstan Airlines at Charkhi Dadri tops the list of plane accidents with 349 people on board both planes getting killed. </p><p>Other major plane accidents in the country included 213 losing lives in the crash off the coast of Bandra on 1 January, 1978 and 158 killed in the 2010 November incident in Mangaluru airport in which 158 were killed.</p>