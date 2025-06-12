Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad not the first in city; 1988 tragedy claimed 133 lives

The 1988 crash was one of the biggest plane accidents in the country.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 12:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us