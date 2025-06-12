<p>Ahmedabad: The Air India plane bound for London, which lost altitude soon after take- off,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/ahmedabad-plane-crash-169-indians-53-british-nationals-among-242-onboard-3582730"> crashed</a> into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area on Thursday, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises, eyewitnesses said.</p>.<p>Several people living in the residential quarters located near the Ahmedabad airport were injured in the crash, they claimed though there was no official confirmation of this.</p>.<p>The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors of the government-run college, an eyewitness, Haresh Shah, told <em>PTI.</em></p>.Ahmedabad plane crash | Major flight accidents in India .<p>"There are several five-floor buildings which serve as residential quarters. Many people in those apartments were injured as the buildings also caught fire," he said.</p>.<p>Another eyewitness said several cars and vehicles parked in the premises also caught fire.</p>.<p>A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.</p>.<p>The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) could be seen from afar, losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.</p>.<p>The aircraft carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 2 pm. PTI PJT PD RSY</p>