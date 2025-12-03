<p>Fit-again all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Test/ODI captain Shubman Gill have made a return to the 15-man India squad led by Suryakumar Yadav for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.</p><p>Gill has been included, subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team, as per a BCCI release. </p>.<p>Gill, had sustained injury during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ongoing ODI series.</p><p>Pandya, who missed the Asia Cup 2025 final and the five-match series in Australia, made a comeback in India's setup after proving his fitness on Tuesday during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Punjab in Hyderabad.</p><p>The five-match T20 series begins on December 9 in Cuttack.</p>.Shubman Gill declared fit for T20 series against South Africa.<p>Other matches of the T20 series will be held on Dec 11 (Chandigarh), Dec 14 (Dharamsala), Dec 17 (Lucknow) and Dec 19 (Ahmedabad).</p><p>The selection committee meeting to pick the T20 squad took place on the sidelines of the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>