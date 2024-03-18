Bilkis Bano case: One more convict moves SC seeking review of Jan 8 verdict cancelling remission

Listing reasons for seeking a review of the verdict, the plea said the top court bench erred in its finding 'on the ground that the remission order passed by the competent authority cannot be challenged on factual grounds, inter alia, the nature of the crime, impact on society and society's cry for justice after the conviction and sentence has attained finality in the eyes of law.'

It said that overruling of the judgment dated May 13, 2022, passed by a coordinate of this court, which allowed the Gujarat government to grant remission as per the 1992 policy, the impugned order of January 8 was in contravention of the doctrine of Comity of Courts.