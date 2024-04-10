Dalit farmers from Gujarat 'tricked' into buying electoral bonds worth Rs 11K cr by company linked to Adani: Report

Six members of a Dalit family from Gujarat were reportedly tricked into purchasing electoral bonds worth Rs 11,00,14,000 on October 11, 2023.

Of this, Rs 10 crore worth of bonds were encashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Shiv Sena took Rs 1 crore 14 thousand.

An official of Welspun Enterprises Ltd allegedly scammed the Dalit victims, promising them that their money would increase 1.5 times in a few years if they invested in the electoral bonds.

This came after the company acquired around 43,000 square meter of their land and persuaded the Dalits to use the money that they got as compensation to buy bonds on the pretext of avoiding trouble with the Income Tax Department, as per a report in The Quint.