Dalit man, said to be witness in Dalit leader's murder, dies days after beating in Gujarat

A dalit man who was beaten up by a group of seven upper caste men last week died Thursday night at a hospital in Bhavnagar. The relatives claimed he was killed for being a witness to the killing of another dalit person in his neighbouring village back in 2019.

According to Botad district police, on September 6, at Bagad village in Ranpur taluka, Dhiru Khachar and his sons- Haresh, Kishore and Raghu- and three unidentified people attacked Rajesh Makwana with sharp weapons. He was rushed to Bhavnagar hospital where he died last night. Police have converted the case from attempt to murder to murder along with atrocity charges against seven persons.

Botad district superintendent of police Kishor Baloliya told DH, "The complainant had stated in the FIR that he was attacked for being a panch witness to the murder of another person in the neighbouring village. We are investigating the angle to find out the truth."